Clarksville Police reports Man Shot in the Lincoln Homes area

A 32-year-old Clarksville man claims stated he was walking across Kellogg Street at about 6:30pm last night, Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 in the Lincoln Homes area when he heard several gunshots and was struck by bullets. Clarksville Police were notified of the incident when the man showed up at the Tennova Healthcare Center Emergency Room.

