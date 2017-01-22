Clarksville Police investigate Shooting Death on Kellogg Street
Clarksville Police report a man with bullet wounds was found lying in the street Saturday afternoon after gunshots rang out on Kellogg Street near the Farris Drive intersection. The shooting-in-progress call was dispatched to CPD District Two patrol units at 2:54pm; numerous officers running emergency traffic began arriving at 2:58pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Trodglen
|Fri
|dd
|1
|Looking for an old friend...
|Jan 19
|SouthernMa
|1
|big building being built
|Jan 18
|trump
|1
|Hankook Tire Plant
|Jan 16
|Interested
|2
|rob claer
|Jan 10
|BAtch1212
|14
|Melissa Leggewie
|Jan 10
|Joe
|1
|Deepthroat
|Jan 10
|Joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC