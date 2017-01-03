Clarksville police investigate after driver fires shots toward another car

Two residents told authorities they were driving on Needmore Road near Elkmont Drive when they "brake-checked" someone driving too close behind them around 11:30 p.m. The other driver is accused of them passing them on the left and firing two shots toward their Toyota Camry. The driver of the Camry told police he ducked from the gunfire, causing his car to swerve and sideswipe an oncoming truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.