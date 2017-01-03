Clarksville police investigate after driver fires shots toward another car
Two residents told authorities they were driving on Needmore Road near Elkmont Drive when they "brake-checked" someone driving too close behind them around 11:30 p.m. The other driver is accused of them passing them on the left and firing two shots toward their Toyota Camry. The driver of the Camry told police he ducked from the gunfire, causing his car to swerve and sideswipe an oncoming truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do not been by sean bray, p.a. at tennova!
|11 hr
|Tam
|9
|Dirty hillbilly scum at burger king
|Sat
|Gaston McCrapley
|11
|Rebecca Hart (Mar '16)
|Sat
|Karma bitch
|4
|48 year old looking for a younger woman
|Sat
|adm of common sense
|3
|CDE Lightband Internet (Apr '08)
|Sat
|absm00th
|162
|looking for charles robert pallay jr!!!! (Jul '13)
|Fri
|BnomorePallay
|4
|Tilted Kilt girl?
|Jan 5
|Lary
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC