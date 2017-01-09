Clarksville Police asks Public Help locating Runaway Juvenile David Amhrein
Detective Shaw included a photo to add to this release. If anyone has any information in regards to David's whereabouts, please call Detective Shaw at 931.648.0656 Ext 5389 or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do not been by sean bray, p.a. at tennova!
|Sun
|Tam
|9
|Dirty hillbilly scum at burger king
|Sat
|Gaston McCrapley
|11
|Rebecca Hart (Mar '16)
|Sat
|Karma bitch
|4
|48 year old looking for a younger woman
|Sat
|adm of common sense
|3
|CDE Lightband Internet (Apr '08)
|Sat
|absm00th
|162
|looking for charles robert pallay jr!!!! (Jul '13)
|Jan 6
|BnomorePallay
|4
|Tilted Kilt girl?
|Jan 5
|Lary
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC