Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Two New B-Cycle Stations coming this Spring
Thanks to a group of Clarksville Academy students, a grant from the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation and a partnership with the City of Clarksville, two more bike-share stations are coming to Clarksville. The group of students researched and wrote a grant proposal as part of Clarksville Academy's Challenge Based Learning for two additional Clarksville BCycle stations.
