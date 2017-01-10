Clarksville mourns passing of former ...

Clarksville mourns passing of former Mayor Ted Crozier

Former Clarksville Mayor Ted Crozier Sr., who devoted his life to family, country and community, died Monday from a respiratory illness at the age of 91. Col. Crozier served in the U.S. Army for 32 years, retiring at the rank of colonel in 1977.

