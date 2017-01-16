Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day message

Clarksville, TN - Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan shares this message in celebration of the birth of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Around this national holiday, as a community, we pause to reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. King had a special insight and ability to cut to the heart of the matter, and many of the words he spoke more than four decades ago ring true today. One of my favorite quotes of his is this: "An individual has not started living fully until they can rise above the narrow confines of individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of humanity.

