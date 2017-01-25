Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges joint task force on Unified Metropolitan Government

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan reaffirmed her longstanding support Wednesday for giving voters a chance to choose a unified metropolitan government for the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County. Mayor McMillan said she recommends forming a joint task force to educate the community on the benefits of consolidated government, build consensus on the components of a consolidation plan, and evaluate the best way to present the issue to voters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.