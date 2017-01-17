Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan gives ...

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan gives "State of the City"...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Clarksville Online

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan delivered her annual "Clarksville: State of the City" address to a group of about 200 civic leaders who gathered Tuesday morning for the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Power Breakfast. Highlights included a recap of the City's major accomplishments in 2016 and a preview of Mayor McMillan's goals and aspirations for the City in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for an old friend... Thu SouthernMa 1
big building being built Wed trump 1
Hankook Tire Plant Jan 16 Interested 2
rob claer Jan 10 BAtch1212 14
Melissa Leggewie Jan 10 Joe 1
Deepthroat Jan 10 Joe 3
do not been by sean bray, p.a. at tennova! Jan 8 Tam 9
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,295 • Total comments across all topics: 278,084,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC