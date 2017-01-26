Clarksville Gas and Water reports Low...

Clarksville Gas and Water reports Low Water Pressure Affecting Old Ashland City Road Area

Clarksville Gas and Water construction workers are repairing a water service line and water main on Old Ashland City Road causing low water pressure between Lacy Lane and the west entrance of Circle Drive. The road is passable; however, motorists are advised to slow down and obey flaggers when approaching the work zone or seek an alternate route.

