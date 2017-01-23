Clarksville Gas and Water announces Porters Bluff Water Outage Planned
Clarksville Gas and Water has planned a water outage for Wednesday at 8:00am on Porters Bluff Road from Madison Street to Trahern Lane for fire hydrant replacement work. The water outage will also affect Trahern Lane and Trahern Circle.
