City of Clarksville Phase II MS4 Notice of Intent and associated documents available for viewing

The City of Clarksville is regulated as a Phase II community under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System General Permit for Discharges from Small Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems . The MS4 permit, which derives authority from the federal Clean Water Act regulatory program, is mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and enforced by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation .

