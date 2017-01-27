City of Clarksville Phase II MS4 Notice of Intent and associated documents available for viewing
The City of Clarksville is regulated as a Phase II community under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System General Permit for Discharges from Small Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems . The MS4 permit, which derives authority from the federal Clean Water Act regulatory program, is mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and enforced by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Trodglen
|Jan 20
|dd
|1
|Looking for an old friend...
|Jan 19
|SouthernMa
|1
|big building being built
|Jan 18
|trump
|1
|Hankook Tire Plant
|Jan 16
|Interested
|2
|rob claer
|Jan 10
|BAtch1212
|14
|do not been by sean bray, p.a. at tennova!
|Jan 8
|Tam
|9
|Dirty hillbilly scum at burger king
|Jan 7
|Gaston McCrapley
|11
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC