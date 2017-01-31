CDE Lightband Reports Power Outage along Hwy 76
CDE Lightband currently has an outage affecting Hwy 76 from Madison Street to Hornbuckle Road, Old Farmers Road, Trough Springs Road from Hwy 76 to Sango Road, Vaughn Road, Fire Station Road, Sango Road from Hwy 76 to Trough Springs, Windemere Drive, Hornbuckle Road . CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving 67,000 electric and 19,000 broadband customers with the city limits of Clarksville, TN.
