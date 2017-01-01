CDE Lightband Offices closed Monday, January 2nd
CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving 67,000 electric and 19,000 broadband customers with the city limits of Clarksville, TN. CDE Lightband provides reliable utilities delivered at the speed of light.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebecca Hart (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|Burglary & auto theft Cheryl Shipman
|4 hr
|Trash man
|4
|48 year old looking for a younger woman
|Mon
|Lookingforsomethi...
|1
|Tilted Kilt girl?
|Mon
|Caleb111
|1
|Amy at toys r us
|Mon
|Kyguy
|4
|Steven E Gentry
|Sun
|Shark
|1
|Outlaws MC Clarksvilke Tn (Sep '12)
|Dec 30
|Quizackhaderack
|69
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC