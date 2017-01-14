CDE Lightband explains Winter's Highe...

CDE Lightband explains Winter's Higher Electric Bills

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Clarksville Online

CDE Lightband reminds everyone that winter temperatures bring on higher electric bills. With December's average high temperatures in the mid-forties, and eight days of temperatures in the teens, your heating system has been running.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hankook Tire Plant Mon Interested 2
rob claer Jan 10 BAtch1212 14
Melissa Leggewie Jan 10 Joe 1
Deepthroat Jan 10 Joe 3
do not been by sean bray, p.a. at tennova! Jan 8 Tam 9
Dirty hillbilly scum at burger king Jan 7 Gaston McCrapley 11
Rebecca Hart (Mar '16) Jan 7 Karma bitch 4
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,465 • Total comments across all topics: 278,002,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC