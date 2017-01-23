Austin Peay State University's Community School of the Arts to offer new classes this Spring
The Austin Peay State University Community School of the Arts is about to begin a new session of creative arts courses this spring, offering classes to the public in subjects such as ceramics, art, music and dance. For more than two decades, the CSA has provided music, art and dance lessons for children and adults throughout Clarksville, and the new spring session is set to begin this week.
