APSU Governors Club Overtime Social set for January 20th
The Austin Peay State University's Governors Club will host its Winter 2017 Overtime Social, 5:00pm - 7:00pm, Friday, January 20th, 2017 at the River Club Golf and Learning Center located at 1150 Warfield Boulevard in Clarksville. The Governors Club Overtime Social is an event designed for Governors Club members and Austin Peay fans alike to meet and greet with Governors coaches while enjoying light appetizers and a cash bar.
