American Red Cross critically needs D...

American Red Cross critically needs Donors after Winter Weather adds to Severe Blood Shortage

Friday Jan 20

Following several rounds of severe winter weather in many parts of the country, the American Red Cross urges eligible blood and platelet donors to help restock its shelves to overcome a shortage. Since December 1st, about 300 blood drives across 27 states have been forced to cancel due to inclement winter weather, resulting in more than 10,500 blood and platelet donations going uncollected.

