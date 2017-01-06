2 men wanted for kidnapping Clarksvil...

2 men wanted for kidnapping Clarksville woman at gunpoint

Friday Jan 6

The victim says an unknown man and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Anthony Atkins, held her at gunpoint and bound her hands with a cord. Atkins reportedly dropped off his accomplice at the location and then took the victim to a service road near Ringgold Creek, where he instructed her to get out of the car.

Clarksville, TN

