2 men wanted for kidnapping Clarksville woman at gunpoint
The victim says an unknown man and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Anthony Atkins, held her at gunpoint and bound her hands with a cord. Atkins reportedly dropped off his accomplice at the location and then took the victim to a service road near Ringgold Creek, where he instructed her to get out of the car.
