Warrant: Drug deal led to fatal shooting involving soldiers
The Leaf-Chronicle reports police in Clarksville, Tennessee arrested 20-year-old Marqus Bryant and 24-year-old Robert Gough on Saturday after finding 25-year-old Joseph Gordon dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex. A warrant states that Bryant told police he had driven Gough and Gough's friend to meet with Gordon to buy marijuana when the shooting happened.
