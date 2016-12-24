Twas the night before Christmas by Cl...

Twas the night before Christmas by Clement Moore

Saturday Dec 24

Clarksville, TN - Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house; Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse; And mamma in her kerchief, and I in my cap, Had just settled our brains for a long winter's nap- When out on the lawn there rose such a clatter, I sprang from my bed to see what was the matter, Away to the window I flew like a flash, Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash. The moon, on the breast of the new-fallen snow, Gave a lustre of mid-day to objects below; When, what to my wondering eyes should appear, But a miniature sleigh, and eight tiny rein-deer, With a little old driver, so lively and quick, I knew in a moment it must be St. Nick.

Clarksville, TN

