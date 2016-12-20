Packages stolen from front porch of 2 Clarksville homes
The sheriff's office is hoping the public can help identify someone who stole packages off two front porches in Clarksville. At the first home, the suspect is seen on video surveillance approaching the house and removing a package front the package Sunday afternoon.
