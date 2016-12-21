Man Surrenders DogWednesday, December 28Montgomery County, Tenn....
It's rare, but it happens. A man in Clarksville actually reached out to Montgomery county animal control officials for help, because he couldn't take care of his more-than-20 Pekingese dogs.
