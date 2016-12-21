Hankook eyes larger North American OE...

Hankook eyes larger North American OE presence

Monday Dec 19

Hankook Tire America Corp. is counting on the start of production next year at its Clarksville, Tenn., plant to help energize efforts to expand its OE presence in North America, especially with some of the Japanese transplant factories, executives told Tire Business in an interview at the recent Specialty Equipment Market Association Show in Las Vegas.

