Flourishing Families to hold 3rd Annual "Christmas in Clarksville" December 21st

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Clarksville Online

Flourishing Families will host its 3rd Annual "Christmas in Clarksville" event on Wednesday, December 21st, from 10:00am to 12:00pm. Free and open to the public, it will take place in the Foy Fitness Center of Austin Peay State University.

