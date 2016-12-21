First Advantage Bank celebrates serving community at new Franklin location
First Advantage Bank will now be offering a contemporary banking experience at its newest location in Middle Tennessee located at 101 International Dr. in Franklin. FAB held a ribbon-cutting celebration Friday welcoming community leaders, and members of the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce to get a first hand look at its full range of services, focusing on small businesses as its niche.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
