Clarksville Transit System offers "Operation Safe Ride" this New Year's Eve
Enjoy the New Year's Eve celebration and start the New Year safely with the Clarksville Transit System's "Operation Safe Ride". As a public service, CTS will provide a free safe ride home for anyone who may have celebrated too much.
