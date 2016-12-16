Clarksville Ranks 19th Among Top U.S....

Clarksville Ranks 19th Among Top U.S. Cities for Fastest Job Growth

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Clarksville Online

The Clarksville metropolitan statistical area ranked 19th in the nation for fastest job growth. A report released today from 24/7 Wall Street, a Delaware-based financial news company, studied employment and job growth from October 2015 to October 2016 for 387 metro areas and announced the top 25 U.S. cities.

