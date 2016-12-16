Clarksville Ranks 19th Among Top U.S. Cities for Fastest Job Growth
The Clarksville metropolitan statistical area ranked 19th in the nation for fastest job growth. A report released today from 24/7 Wall Street, a Delaware-based financial news company, studied employment and job growth from October 2015 to October 2016 for 387 metro areas and announced the top 25 U.S. cities.
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rob claer
|Wed
|Brianna
|13
|Transgender (May '16)
|Dec 21
|guy
|6
|Tweekers (Nov '15)
|Dec 20
|Tired of the TD2M
|10
|Taxi/Uber
|Dec 19
|Henry Ford
|2
|Bi guys (Mar '16)
|Dec 18
|Beard
|5
|jobs
|Dec 17
|Trotter
|2
|Fly Williams Book - Fly 35 by Dave Link
|Dec 16
|Big_Red
|1
