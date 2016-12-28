Clarksville Police report vehicle crash on Dunbar Cave Road
The Clarksville Police Department Traffic Division is working a single-vehicle crash on Dunbar Cave Road in front of the Swan Lake Golf Course. The driver is being Life-Flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
