Clarksville Police report vehicle crash on Dunbar Cave Road

The Clarksville Police Department Traffic Division is working a single-vehicle crash on Dunbar Cave Road in front of the Swan Lake Golf Course. The driver is being Life-Flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

