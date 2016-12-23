Clarksville Police release name of Deceased Man found at Royster Lane Apartment Complex Parking Lot
Clarksville Police Department Officers were dispatched to check the welfare of a man covered in blood, lying in the parking lot of the Royster Lane apartment complex located at 3301 Royster Lane on Friday, December 23rd, 2016. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rob claer
|Dec 21
|Brianna
|13
|Transgender (May '16)
|Dec 21
|guy
|6
|Tweekers (Nov '15)
|Dec 20
|Tired of the TD2M
|10
|Taxi/Uber
|Dec 19
|Henry Ford
|2
|Bi guys (Mar '16)
|Dec 18
|Beard
|5
|jobs
|Dec 17
|Trotter
|2
|Fly Williams Book - Fly 35 by Dave Link
|Dec 16
|Big_Red
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC