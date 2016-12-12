Clarksville Police held annual "Shop with A Cop" Saturday
On Saturday, December 10th, 2016, at 9:00am, the Clarksville Police Union's "Shop with a Cop" was a great success. Officers took approximately 212 local children from all over Montgomery County shopping.
