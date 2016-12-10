Clarksville Police Department's Traffic Unit Recognized by the Mothers Against Drunk Driving

On Thursday, December 8th, 2016, Clarksville Police Department Traffic Lt Phil Ashby along with some of his Traffic Unit personnel attended the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Statewide Night of Remembrance-Law Enforcement, Volunteer, and Community Awards Ceremony. Due to their community involvement in providing our Clarksville youth with the Student Traffic Awareness Training classes three times per year for the last several years, they were presented with the MADD Middle TN Outstanding Department Award.

