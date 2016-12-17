Clarksville-Montgomery County under Hazardous Weather alert tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch that is in effect until 9:00pm CT for Clarksville-Montgomery County and the Northwest half of Middle Tennessee. Some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through this evening.
