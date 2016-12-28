Clarksville Gas and Water reports Kin...

Clarksville Gas and Water reports Kingsbury Road Closed for Water Main Repair

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Clarksville Online

Clarksville Gas and Water has closed a section of Kingsbury Road between Edmondson Ferry Road and David Drive to repair a water main leak. The water main repair is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened and full water service restored by approximately 12:00pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Outlaws MC Clarksvilke Tn (Sep '12) Fri Quizackhaderack 69
Dirty hillbilly scum at burger king Fri Quizackhaderack 10
Angela Fri Quizackhaderack 2
Amy at toys r us Thu Kyguy 1
wheres cassidy grider Wed just wondering 1
Anyone know Claudia Thompson? Wed Ann 1
Looking for a old friend. Wed Annie 1
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,900 • Total comments across all topics: 277,486,810

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC