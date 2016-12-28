Clarksville Gas and Water reports Kingsbury Road Closed for Water Main Repair
Clarksville Gas and Water has closed a section of Kingsbury Road between Edmondson Ferry Road and David Drive to repair a water main leak. The water main repair is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened and full water service restored by approximately 12:00pm.
