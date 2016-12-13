Clarksville Gas and Water announces Ringgold Road Area Water Outage and Road Closure Planned
Clarksville Gas and Water has planned a water outage and road closure on Wednesday beginning at 8:00am on Ringgold Road for water main line work. The water outage will affect residents on Ringgold Road and the surrounding area from Ringgold Court to Ranch Hill Drive including Ringgold Court and Brentwood Circle.
