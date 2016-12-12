Clarksville Gas and Water announces H...

Clarksville Gas and Water announces Huntco Drive Area Water Outage Planned

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Clarksville Online

Clarksville Gas and Water has planned a water outage at 8:00am Tuesday morning for the Huntco Drive area to remove a water main line from service after the installation of a new line. The water outage will affect Huntco Drive, Economy Drive and Cola Drive until approximately 11:00am when the work is anticipated to be finished.

