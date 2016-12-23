CDE Lightband Winter Energy Savings Tips
For most residents, Winter is the time of year they will see the greatest increase in their electric bill. Heating and water heating are the largest contributors to that increase in usage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|boycott Shoneys
|11 hr
|buawahha
|1
|rob claer
|Dec 21
|Brianna
|13
|Transgender (May '16)
|Dec 21
|guy
|6
|Tweekers (Nov '15)
|Dec 20
|Tired of the TD2M
|10
|Taxi/Uber
|Dec 19
|Henry Ford
|2
|Bi guys (Mar '16)
|Dec 18
|Beard
|5
|jobs
|Dec 17
|Trotter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC