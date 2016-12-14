Catch the final performances of "The Happy Elf" at the Roxy Regional Theatre

This week brings your final chances to catch Harry Connick, Jr.'s "The Happy Elf" at the Roxy Regional Theatre before Eubie the Elf returns to the North Pole following Saturday's matinee. Directed by Ryan Bowie and choreographed by Emily Rourke, "The Happy Elf" follows Eubie the Elf on his musical mission to bring Christmas cheer to Bluesville, a town on Santa's naughty list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.