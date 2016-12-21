Blount students make dean's list at A...

Blount students make dean's list at Austin Peay

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Tyler Johnson, Tabitha Montague, Sarah Roach, Kevin Hanson and Eric Vidal, of Maryville and Daniel Mace of Rockford made the list. Austin Peay State University is located in Clarksville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a old friend. 22 min Annie 1
Rebecca Hart (Mar '16) 1 hr Anonymous 2
boycott Shoneys Mon buawahha 1
rob claer Dec 21 Brianna 13
Transgender (May '16) Dec 21 guy 6
Tweekers (Nov '15) Dec 20 Tired of the TD2M 10
Taxi/Uber Dec 19 Henry Ford 2
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,407,743

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC