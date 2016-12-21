28 APSU students selected for Who's Who Among Students
Twenty-eight Austin Peay State University students were recently selected for inclusion in Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges for the 2016-2017 academic year. These 28 individuals will be officially recognized at the Student Organization and Leader Awards on April 19th, at Austin Peay.
