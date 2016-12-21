2 Fort Campbell soldiers charged with homicide
Media report that police in Clarksville, Tennessee say they arrested 20-year-old Marqus Bryant and 24-year-old Robert Gough on Saturday after finding 25-year-old Joseph Gordon dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
