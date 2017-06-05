Trump Chawla partner for venture in Cleveland

Chawla Pointe, LLC has partnered with Trump Hotels to create three new affiliated hotels in Mississippi, as part of the American Idea hotel chain. Dinesh Chawla, CEO of Chawla Pointe, LLC, said representatives of Trump Hotels have been in discussions with him since March about a possible joint venture and representatives from Trump Hotels secretly came to Cleveland in May before finalizing the deal over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bolivar Commercial.