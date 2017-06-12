Community colleges make cuts along wi...

Community colleges make cuts along with tuition increases

Community colleges across Mississippi are eliminating nearly 250 jobs for the upcoming year to close budget gaps, and five are dropping at least one intercollegiate sport. The moves come as the 15 community colleges increase tuition by an average of 13 percent, mostly because state funding has fallen.

