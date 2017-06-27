Clarksdale woman faces 8 years for workers compensation, wire fraud
Tammie Conner, 49, of Clarksdale, appeared before Coahoma Circuit Court Judge Charles Webster Tuesday morning on a two-count indictment charging her with workers' compensation fraud and wire fraud. Conner is accused of staging a fall and then filing an insurance claim as a result of the fall.
