Clarksdale woman faces 8 years for workers compensation, wire fraud

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Tammie Conner, 49, of Clarksdale, appeared before Coahoma Circuit Court Judge Charles Webster Tuesday morning on a two-count indictment charging her with workers' compensation fraud and wire fraud. Conner is accused of staging a fall and then filing an insurance claim as a result of the fall.

