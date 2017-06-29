Clarksdale barber transforms homeless...

Clarksdale barber transforms homeless man with haircut, trim

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

A barber in Clarksdale, Mississippi, is receiving plenty of praise online after sharing before and after pictures of a homeless man he gave a haircut and beard trim to. Dave Houston of Dooney's Barbershop posted the side-by-side pictures of the transformation - a post that has since been shared hundreds of times.

