Fascinating images show the 'Chitlin Circuit'
Hit the Road: Fascinating images reveal the history of the 'Chitlin Circuit' where artists including Ray Charles, James Brown and Tina Turner made their living while banned from performing in white bars The lively pictures show household names such as a young Jimi Hendrix, Ike and Tina Turner and James Brown plying their trade.
