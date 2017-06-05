Delta Docs program at risk in federal...

Delta Docs program at risk in federal budget

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Newms360.com

If the Delta Regional Authority is defunded, Mississippi could lose access to an effective program that helps place doctors in underserved rural communities. Like the Appalachian Regional Commission, the Clarksdale-based authority that covers 252 counties and parishes in eight states was not funded in the preliminary budget submitted by President Donald Trump.

