Actor Saint Ranson prepares for his role as the legendary soul singer Wilson Pickett

May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Actor Saint Ranson is preparing for his role as legendary singer Wilson Pickett in the Amazon Independent film, "In the midnight hours". Ronson was selected to portray Pickett after 8 years of casting and scouting efforts by producer and director Stanley V. Henson, Jr. Saint Ranson was born on December 16, 1988, in Clarksdale, Mississippi, as Saint Lozon Ranson.

