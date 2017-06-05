Actor Saint Ranson prepares for his role as the legendary soul singer Wilson Pickett
May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Actor Saint Ranson is preparing for his role as legendary singer Wilson Pickett in the Amazon Independent film, "In the midnight hours". Ronson was selected to portray Pickett after 8 years of casting and scouting efforts by producer and director Stanley V. Henson, Jr. Saint Ranson was born on December 16, 1988, in Clarksdale, Mississippi, as Saint Lozon Ranson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.
Add your comments below
Clarksdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White girls date black guys (May '12)
|Mon
|Junebug
|25
|Randy Avant
|May 31
|NeverCared
|1
|Mississippi High School Football - Coahoma Agri... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|Farmer
|26
|MDOT plan has little money for new projects
|Dec '16
|Not New Taxpayers
|4
|Capital murder suspect pleads to lesser charge (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Tonisha
|1
|Rickey Dixon (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|unknown
|7
|clarksdale police department (Jun '10)
|Jul '16
|Debramarion56
|19
Find what you want!
Search Clarksdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC