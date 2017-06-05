Actor Saint Ranson prepares for his r...

Actor Saint Ranson prepares for his role as the legendary soul singer Wilson Pickett

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: PRLog US Entertainment

May 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Actor Saint Ranson is preparing for his role as legendary singer Wilson Pickett in the Amazon Independent film, "In the midnight hours". Ronson was selected to portray Pickett after 8 years of casting and scouting efforts by producer and director Stanley V. Henson, Jr. Saint Ranson was born on December 16, 1988, in Clarksdale, Mississippi, as Saint Lozon Ranson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White girls date black guys (May '12) Mon Junebug 25
Randy Avant May 31 NeverCared 1
News Mississippi High School Football - Coahoma Agri... (Sep '07) Dec '16 Farmer 26
News MDOT plan has little money for new projects Dec '16 Not New Taxpayers 4
News Capital murder suspect pleads to lesser charge (Oct '16) Oct '16 Tonisha 1
Rickey Dixon (Sep '16) Sep '16 unknown 7
clarksdale police department (Jun '10) Jul '16 Debramarion56 19
See all Clarksdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksdale Forum Now

Clarksdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Clarksdale, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,438 • Total comments across all topics: 281,560,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC