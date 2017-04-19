The Hunger and Hopelessness in Rich America
A true revolution of values will soon cause us to question the fairness and justice of many of our past and present policies. On the one hand we are called to play the Good Samaritan on life's roadside, but that will be only an initial act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Valley Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clarksdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White girls date black guys (May '12)
|Feb '17
|Elizabeth Ducrest
|24
|Mississippi High School Football - Coahoma Agri... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|Farmer
|26
|MDOT plan has little money for new projects
|Dec '16
|Not New Taxpayers
|4
|Capital murder suspect pleads to lesser charge (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Tonisha
|1
|Rickey Dixon (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|unknown
|7
|clarksdale police department (Jun '10)
|Jul '16
|Debramarion56
|19
|Sneaky (May '16)
|May '16
|Gregory
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clarksdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC