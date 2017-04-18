Color photos show life in America's Deep South in 1930s

The harsh reality of life under Jim Crow: Evocative color photographs show black workers toiling in cotton plantations while white farmers lounge in town Taken in 1930s, the images offer insight into the vastly different lives of black and white people at that time The harsh reality of life on plantations in America's Deep South has been exposed in a series of evocative colour photographs. The haunting images show black laborers picking cotton under the blistering hot sun, cutting Burley tobacco and putting it on sticks to wilt before taking it into the curing and drying barn.

